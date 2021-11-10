Newfront Adds Phil Pierce to Powerhouse Leadership Team

San Francisco, CA November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, announced today that it has hired Phil Pierce as Chief Growth Officer to join its growing team. Pierce joins Newfront from Lockton Companies, where he was Chief Operating Officer - Pacific North.

“Newfront stood out to me as different almost immediately,” Pierce said. “The combination of leading technology and deep industry expertise here is completely unique. The Newfront leadership team is focused, nimble, and poised for extraordinary growth. I am extremely excited to join the organization and to help the team capitalize on the incredible opportunity that is in front of us. We are building something special here.”

Pierce spent 15 years at Lockton in various financial lines and executive leadership roles. He was promoted to COO in January 2020. He previously spent time as an attorney focusing on civil litigation and insurance defense.

“Phil’s experience scaling Lockton from roughly our current scale to billions in revenue will be invaluable to Newfront,” said Chief Executive Officer Spike Lipkin.

At Lockton, Pierce was part of the team that launched and grew offices throughout Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. He was also part of the executive leadership and growth team for Lockton’s broader Pacific region.

“We are thrilled to have Phil join us to focus on growth and operational effectiveness,” said Brian Hetherington, Newfront President. “His insights, expertise and efforts will be front and center as we continue to grow Newfront.”

Pierce is the latest executive to join Newfront, following industry veteran Lin Yuan as Vice President, Engineering and nearly 100 other key contributors since the merger announcing Newfront’s modern insurance experience.

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 700 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. To learn more, visit: https://theabdteam.com/.

Contact Information:

Newfront

Jane Paolucci

415-307-4081

Contact via Email

www.theabdteam.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/848727

Press Release Distributed by PR.com