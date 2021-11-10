Jefferey Ogden Katz Joins Loftus & Eisenberg, Ltd. to Lead Professional Responsibility Practice

Jeff is the lawyer's lawyer and has experience with all phases of litigation, mediation and arbitration. Jeff is a huge addition to a new firm that is quickly becoming a Midwest litigation powerhouse.

Chicago, IL November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Loftus & Eisenberg, Ltd. is pleased to announce the addition of seasoned attorney Jefferey Ogden Katz to lead their Professional Responsibility Practice. Jeff will assist clients in a range legal malpractice, professional disputes, outside counsel for lawyers and state board defense. Jeff is the lawyer’s lawyer and has experience with all phases of litigation, mediation and arbitration. Jeff is a huge addition to a new firm that is quickly becoming a Midwest litigation powerhouse.

Prior to joining Loftus & Eisenberg, Jeff was partner at a top-rated boutique commercial litigation firm litigating on both sides of professional liability matters. Some of his recent successes in Professional Malpractice cases include:

- $10,000,000+ legal malpractice settlement of complex intellectual property claim.

- $3,750,000 settlement against an international law firm for fraud and legal malpractice on behalf of a large wireless carrier.

- $3,000,000+ settlement of legal malpractice matter involving a 9/11 widow’s claim that was settled short by prior counsel.

Jeff’s a skilled commercial litigator and will add even greater depth to Loftus & Eisenberg’s robust commercial litigation practice. His commercial litigation wins include:

- Obtained reversal on appeal of a TRO and injunction involving the disputed purchase of a condominium in Chicago for a prominent Chicago lawyer and against a Mexican billionaire in excess of $8,600,000.

- Obtained judgment in the amount of $2,550,377 for Scottie Pippen against Christian Laettner in action involving failed purchase of professional sports franchise.

Jeff’s success in the court room has earned him many accolades from his peers:

- AV-Preeminent peer review rating from Martindale-Hubbell as well as an AV-Preeminent judicial rating.

- Rising Star from 2013 through 2017 and a Super Lawyer from 2018-2021.

- 2015 and 2016 Jeff was recognized as an “Emerging Lawyer” and from 2017 through now has been recognized as a “Leading Lawyer” by Law Bulletin Media.

Jeff has been a frequent speaker on professional liability issues including presentations to bar associations on professional liability issues. Mr. Katz has frequently been cited by the media, including ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and Law 360 on issues relating to professional liability.

“Jeff’s the very best at what he does and everyone in the legal community knows it. I’m honored he would join us and my clients are thrilled,” said Mr. Loftus. “I’ve litigated many professional responsibility cases and have several in process now but have never been able to achieve results like Jeff has. Frankly, ‘if you cannot beat him, hire him!’”

“Loftus & Eisenberg is a great firm for me to grow my practice in. The firm has ditched the hourly model and is solely focused on achieving results. The firm is unburdened by needless overhead and the need to bill hours.” said Jeff Katz. “Loftus’s alternative-fee business model is something big firms couldn’t offer me and will be welcomed by my clients. At this stage of my career I want to do excellent work with good people and Loftus offered me a platform do this.”

Loftus & Eisenberg is a Chicago based national alternative fee-based law firm. For more information or direct comment, please visit http://www.loftusandeisenberg.com or contact info@loftusandeisenberg.com or 312.899.6625.

