 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Warm Up This Winter at Tropical Tempo, Junior League of Galveston County's 2021 Holiday Ball

PR.com  
November 09, 2021 4:17pm   Comments
Share:

The Junior League of Galveston Count, Inc. (JLGC) announced Maureen Patton as its Holiday Ball Honoree. This event will take place at the Galveston Convention Center on December 11, 2021.

Galveston, TX November 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Junior League of Galveston County invites the community to join them at Tropical Tempo: Helping our Community Find its Rhythm, on December 11, 2021 at the Galveston Island Convention Center for their 69th Annual Holiday Ball honoring Maureen Patton. This event is a celebration of Maureen Patton's commitment and contribution to the community and League.

It will be an inspiring and fun-filled evening to help raise funds for innovative initiatives and service in the community. Enjoy live entertainment, fine dining, and a unique array of auction items. Highlights include entertainment by Hybrid 7 and caricature artists.

Individual tickets are $185 and additional sponsorship packages are available.

Interested sponsors can reach out to JLGCSponsorship@gmail.com or purchase
tickets at www.galabid.com/jlgctropicaltempo

Contact Information:
Junior League of Galveston County
Sarah Luther
(409) 209-7497
Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/848306

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com