Warm Up This Winter at Tropical Tempo, Junior League of Galveston County's 2021 Holiday Ball

The Junior League of Galveston Count, Inc. (JLGC) announced Maureen Patton as its Holiday Ball Honoree. This event will take place at the Galveston Convention Center on December 11, 2021.

Galveston, TX November 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Junior League of Galveston County invites the community to join them at Tropical Tempo: Helping our Community Find its Rhythm, on December 11, 2021 at the Galveston Island Convention Center for their 69th Annual Holiday Ball honoring Maureen Patton. This event is a celebration of Maureen Patton's commitment and contribution to the community and League.

It will be an inspiring and fun-filled evening to help raise funds for innovative initiatives and service in the community. Enjoy live entertainment, fine dining, and a unique array of auction items. Highlights include entertainment by Hybrid 7 and caricature artists.

Individual tickets are $185 and additional sponsorship packages are available.

Interested sponsors can reach out to JLGCSponsorship@gmail.com or purchase

tickets at www.galabid.com/jlgctropicaltempo

