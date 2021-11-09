New! Master Your Peace with Natural, Luxury Bath Bars by Iyanla Vanzant

Luxury Bath Bars by Iyanla Vanzant Are Revitalizing Spiritual Bath Bars That Uplift Your Energy and Take Your Self Care Routine to the Next Level.

Baltimore, MD November 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Iyanla Vanzant, New York Times bestselling author, spiritual life coach, and premier African American teacher, writer, and speaker on the subjects of spirituality, personal development, and loving relationships debuts the latest products from her MasterPeace Body Therapy products that stem from ancient herbalism, modern science, and spiritual alchemy designed to cleanse your body and clear your energy. After concluding her final season of the #1 rated OWN TV show, Iyanla Fix My Life this year, Vanzant is committed to continuing to help others heal and bring balance to their lives.

The newest addition to the MasterPeace line of premium bath and body products - MasterPeace Luxury Bath Bars - helps cleanse and moisturize skin with a rich, luxurious lather. Hand crafted with love, each soap comes with a special affirmation from Iyanla to help you clear away toxic energy and help restore your body to balance.

“All of your (MasterPeace) products feel carefully chosen with the intention to renew and relax.... It's like having a spa on the road for someone like me who travels a lot. Thank you for this! There is truly love in this." Ledisi, Grammy-Nominated Singer

These divinely scented bath bars blend shea butter, purifying charcoal, natural botanical extracts and other key ingredients to help transform dry skin into silky smooth, hydrated, healthy looking skin.

“MasterPeace Body Therapy is designed to cleanse the body, uplift the mind, and heal the spirit,” says Vanzant. Based on formulas developed by her daughter, Gemmia, and using natural ingredients free of harsh chemicals, the MasterPeace product line springs from the healing practices of the family’s lineage of spiritually-conscious medicine women. “For centuries, cultures around the world have harnessed the power of herbology and aromatherapy, but today, we’ve lost touch with earth medicine, turning instead to our medicine cabinets,” says Vanzant. “MasterPeace is a call to return to Mother Nature and remember her mighty medicine.”

MasterPeace Luxury Bath Bars were created to cleanse the body, uplift the mind, and heal the spirit and come in three different blends:

Clearing & Releasing

Peace & Calm

Sweet Attraction

Research shows that 89% of MasterPeace customers have stated that MasterPeace products are much better (62%) or somewhat better (26.7%) than other brands.

For more information on The MasterPeace Body Therapy products please visit: www.masterpeacebodytherapy.com

About Iyanla Vanzant (www.masterpeacebodytherapy.com)

Iyanla Vanzant is the premier African American teacher, writer and speaker, on the subjects of spirituality, personal development and loving relationships. The author of 15 titles, which include five New York Times bestsellers, Iyanla has touched the minds and hearts of more than 8 million readers in 23 languages. She is also the founder and Executive Director of the Inner Visions Institute for Spiritual Development conducts workshops and classes around the United States, throughout Africa, and the United Kingdom sharing her brand of practical spiritual and personal growth tools and skills.

As the relationship expert, spiritual healer, and star of the #1 rated OWN show, and three-time NAACP award-winning, Iyanla, Fix My Life, she has helped countless individuals and families on their paths to healing. Authoring books and producing television is not all that Iyanla has been able to master or accomplish. She is also a master herbalist - a craft she learned from her Native American grandmother. It is this gift and knowledge that she relied on to create and launch, MasterPeace, her line of exquisite bath and body products.

About MasterPeace Body (www.masterpeacebodytherapy.com)

The MasterPeace Body Therapy products line was created in honor of her daughter, Gemmia, who passed away in 2003 following a battle with colon cancer. MasterPeace products tap into centuries of wisdom that define how to facilitate good health, equilibrium, and well-being. Cultures around the world have harnessed the power of herbal medicine and aromatherapy for millennia, and these practices are at the very root of modern medicine.

MasterPeace blends are made with pure plant extracts and natural mineral ingredients. Each blend is uniquely formulated and carefully curated by Iyanla’s own hands. Over the years, crafting these blends has helped this highly sought-after spiritual leader maintain a state of grounded peace. MasterPeace is Iyanla’s humble offering to the world to help others find peace, calm, joy, and rejuvenation; to help them clean their body while cleansing their energy.

Contact Information:

Nikki Woods Media, LLC

Nikki Woods

(214) 693-2801

Contact via Email

www.nikkiwoodsmedia.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/848646

Press Release Distributed by PR.com