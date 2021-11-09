Principled Technologies Finds That a Single Dell EMC PowerEdge R750 Server with Kubernetes Containers Can Support Up to 47,150 Web App Users

With a VMware vSphere and VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid environment, the server supported thousands of Weathervane users while meeting quality of service (QoS) requirements.

Durham, NC November 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Organizations are looking to Kubernetes containerized environments so they can offer a high-quality experience to web app users, such as those for online auctions and ecommerce, while potentially growing their user base. Principled Technologies (PT) recently tested the user capacity of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R750 server with a Kubernetes environment of VMware vSphere and VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid. PT configured the solution to run Weathervane, a benchmarking tool that simulates an online auction site running on containerized multi-tiered application instances.

The PT report states, “The server supported up to 47,150 concurrent Weathervane users (WvUsers) while meeting the workload’s quality of service (QoS) requirements.” That level of performance could allow organizations to consolidate web apps from older servers and continue to meet critical service level agreements.

To learn more about the PT testing of the PowerEdge R750 and VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid solution, read the report at http://facts.pt/bhZYLHe. To get a quick overview of the PT results, check the summary at http://facts.pt/KDSe1ml.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:

Principled Technologies, Inc.

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312

Contact via Email

http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/800564

Press Release Distributed by PR.com