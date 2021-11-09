Tableau Connector for Jira is Now an Atlassian Cloud Fortified App

Tableau Connector for Jira, an Enterprise Grade app by Ukrainian software development company Alpha Serve, got the status of an Atlassian Cloud Fortified app.

Mykolaiv, Ukraine November 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- What is the Cloud Fortified Apps program? This is the Atlassian initiative that investigates customers' trust and identifies the apps with enhanced productivity and effectiveness.

There are a few main requirements an app should correspond to. They are Security, Reliability, and Support. Cloud Fortified apps may be characterized by additional confidence, dependability, and service they offer through:

- Cloud security participation

- Reliability checks

- 24hr support response time.

Thus, Alpha Serve’s Tableau Connector for Jira has been marked as the Cloud Fortified app. It means the app has shown greater results in performance, service provision, and data protection.

Tableau Connector for Jira enables you to stream all your data from Jira to Tableau. A user adds Jira to the main data sources and gets data for consistent business decisions. The app makes the data landscape wider by adding Jira as a data source to one’s current Tableau tool.

Tableau Connector for Jira primary functions:

– creating multiple data sources

– various filtering options, including Basic filters or JQL

– permission and sharing settings

– data export from Leading Marketplace Apps

What’s important, it’s possible to start with a free 30-day trial.

“In today's business world, data analysis plays a key role in making timely decisions. In this regard, our Tableau Connector for Jira app lets customers not only stay up-to-date on their operations but also identify and develop new strategic business opportunities,” says an Alpha Serve representative.

Further, qualified tech support, including Business Intelligence specialists, is available for customers. It will help to shape the best corporate strategies and optimize the goals to achieve while working with data. Currently, Tableau Connector for Jira is used for the needs of enterprises, government, and education.

Additionally, the app is part of the Marketplace Bug Bounty Program: one of the most successful Atlassian Marketplace tools to detect weaknesses in applications. As Tableau Connector for Jira demonstrated an ability to avert specific security issues, it got rewarded with a security badge by this program.

The status of the Cloud Fortified App will enable increased visibility of the app. Now customers can easily find and review Tableau Connector for Jira, and make a proper choice.

Besides, being on a mission to convert technological expertise into actual business solutions, Alpha Serve develop a wide range of apps concerned with data and task management, time monitoring, and reporting. Their products help companies optimize and enhance documentation, databases, security, and productivity.

Working on ​​increasing security awareness, as an Atlassian Marketplace Partner, Alpha Serve has completed the Security Self-Assessment Program and proved its clear data safety policy.

Also, this year by demonstrating excellent development and user experience criteria, Alpha Serve has received the status of the Silver Marketplace Partner on the Atlassian Marketplace.

