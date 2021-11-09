Joe Varecha Promoted to Vice President of Marketing for New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Port Jefferson Station, NY November 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is excited to announce the promotion of Joe Varecha, Senior Marketing Director, to Vice President of Marketing. Varecha will direct development, community relations, marketing, and advertising in his new role and continue to oversee the Marketing department.

“Joe joined NYCBS with a tremendous amount of marketing and advertising experience,” said CEO Dr. Jeff Vacirca. “His varied expertise, knowledge, and insight have made him an effective and influential leader within our organization. We have enjoyed watching him hone our marketing department over the years and transform how we cohesively represent our brand internally and externally. I'm confident he will help guide NYCBS to even greater success.”

Varecha joined NYCBS in 2019 as the company’s first Project Manager before shortly taking on the role of Senior Marketing Director, eventually working his way up to this exciting new role with hard work and dedication.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to step into this new role as the VP of Marketing, and look forward to continuing to tell the remarkable story of the work that NYCBS does daily,” said Varecha. “My team is responsible for our success and inspires and pushes me to grow as a leader every day.”

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.

