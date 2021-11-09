Michael J. Drabkin, MD Joins New York Imaging Specialists

Lake Success, NY November 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NY Imaging Specialists is proud to announce the addition of Chief of Interventional Radiology (IR), Interventional Oncology for New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), and Executive Director of New York Interventional Radiology Specialists Michael J. Drabkin, MD. He is board-certified in both Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology. He will be practicing at 1 Delaware Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042.

Interventional Radiology helps to diagnose cancers and other diseases with image-guided needle biopsies. Dr. Drabkin treats many types of cancer, primarily through arterial embolization and thermal ablation. In addition, he performs various non-cancer-related procedures such as kyphoplasty, joint injections for pain, and uterine artery embolization for fibroids.

Dr. Drabkin earned his undergraduate degree from Columbia University and his Doctor of Medicine from Upstate Medical University. He completed his general surgery internship at Mount Sinai Hospital and a diagnostic radiology residency at Nassau University Medical Center. In addition, he completed a fellowship in vascular and interventional radiology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he was Chief Fellow.

“Interventional radiology involves every aspect of medicine; it’s not just one organ system,” said Dr. Drabkin. “I love that it’s at the cutting edge of technology; interventional radiology is the kind of specialty where you can come up with a new procedure or technique, which makes a difference in advancing the field and in the lives of our patients.”

Dr. Drabkin has been practicing Interventional Radiology on Long Island for several years and has established a reputation for excellence. Additionally, he is involved with the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) and the Alumni Representative Committee at Columbia University. Dr. Drabkin’s research has focused on the interventional radiological treatment of both oncologic and vascular diseases. He has published numerous articles in major professional peer-reviewed journals and has been an invited speaker at national and international conferences.

“Dr. Michael Drabkin joining adds something we needed for quite some time," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “Patients no longer need to be admitted as inpatients to have procedures that Dr. Drabkin can do in an outpatient setting in one or two hours. Remarkably, Dr. Drabkin can do all of this for our patients in an incredible new center, close to their homes without huge copays and without spending a night away from their families."

To make an appointment with Dr. Drabkin, call (516) 407-6317.

