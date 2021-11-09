Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing SQL Server Performance of AWS EC2 M6i Instances vs. Older M5 Instances

In hands-on testing, PT found that M6i instances featuring 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors delivered faster data analysis for Microsoft SQL Server databases compared to M5 instances with older processors.

Durham, NC November 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As organizations continue to collect staggering amounts of data, the need to turn that data into useful insights quickly increases as well. Principled Technologies (PT) used a TPROC-H workload from the HammerDB benchmark to test the Microsoft SQL Server data analytics performance of two types of AWS EC2 instances: M6i instances with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and M5 instances with older processors.

According to the report, “For small, medium, and large-sized instances, we found that M6i instances with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors offered consistently faster database analysis performance than the older instances.”

To learn more about how organizations can speed data analysis using AWS EC2 M6i instances with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, read the full report at facts.pt/RWuDLHo.

