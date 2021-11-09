Virginia Beach Marketing Firm Makes Strides Against Cancer

In the month of October, Myriad Provisions International raised money and participated in the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Chesapeake, VA November 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, we often have a tendency to forget to look around and be grateful for all that we have. Many of us are fortunate to have a roof over our heads, food in our stomachs, clothes on our back, and good health. Some, however, are not able to say the same. In fact, an estimated 1,806,590 new cases of cancers were diagnosed last year according to the National Cancer Institute (National Cancer Institute, 2020).

In October 2021, in honor of breast cancer awareness month, Myriad Provisions International, or MPI, a direct marketing firm, came together to support the fight against cancer. The organization began their pledge to raise $300 for the American Cancer Society on September 16, 2021. With the support of staff, family, and friends, the firm reached this goal with two weeks left on the pledge calendar and thus decided to double the goal and achieved that as well. Owner, William Johnson, and several of the organization's top leaders were able to take their support even further by participating in the annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on October 17, 2021 at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens in Norfolk, Virginia. Though this year’s walk was different, in an effort to continue protecting individuals from COVID-19, the overwhelming feeling of community love and support was not lost.

