Rapper, J French, Named Awards Presenter at Young Artist Academy™ Awards

Hollywood, CA November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- One of the most unique rappers in the Hip-Hop community, J French (Jaguar French), will be presenting the award for Outstanding Vocalist at the 42nd Young Artist Academy™ Awards on November 6th, 2021.

French will also be presenting a special merit award to Tiffany Haddish. For her impact on entertainment through Acting and Comedy, Ms. Haddish will be receiving the 2021 Young Artist Academy™ Inspiration to Youth Award.

Internationally acclaimed as an outstanding vocalist, Jaguar French has produced 4 powerful albums over the last 6 years, skyrocketing with more than 50-million streams.

His next album, Good Karma, which will be released this winter, has an elevated style of writing, incorporating genres and instruments considered novel in the rap world. As his first album without profanity, French hopes to reach and inspire an even larger audience.

J French (Jaguar French) is a world renowned rapper, multi-instrumentalist, mental health advocate and public speaker. He began doing music at 12 years old, overcoming a major speech impediment. On his recently reworked website, JFrenchForever.com, French also sells his own self-designed fashion apparel and accessories.

French has worked with artists such as Jah Born, RC & The Gritz, and Erykah Badu. French is a Grammy Voting Member, has been featured in Entrepreneur, Billboard, BET Jams, and hosts his own Podcast: Fireside with French.

French's album Good Karma will be available on all digital platforms this winter. You can see him presenting at the Young Artist Academy™ Awards November 6th at 4pm PST on YouTube Premieres, and Viva LiveTV.

