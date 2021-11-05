Armstrong Comfort Solutions Joins with Matt Mertz Plumbing to Create the Pittsburgh Region's Premier Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Company

Pittsburgh, PA November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Armstrong Comfort Solutions, Inc., a local, family-owned leader in plumbing, heating and cooling services, announced that it has purchased and merged with Matt Mertz Plumbing, also a family-owned, Pittsburgh-based plumbing and drain cleaning company.

The partnership between these two premier service providers expands Armstrong Comfort Solutions’ presence in the City of Pittsburgh and south, while bringing Matt Mertz’s industry-leading capabilities to Butler and surrounding counties.

“We are thrilled to have a company of the quality of Matt Mertz Plumbing join Armstrong Comfort Solutions,” said Dru Sedwick, President and CEO of the Armstrong Group. “Our continued goal is to be the company homeowners and businesses choose as the best provider for their HVAC and plumbing needs.”

“Joining Armstrong Comfort Solutions allows us to increase the number of customers we can serve in the Pittsburgh area and also now positions us to take care of their heating & cooling needs,” said Matt Mertz, President and Owner of Matt Mertz Plumbing. “We chose to join Armstrong Comfort Solutions because of their company culture. How they care for their employees and how they care for their customers was a perfect fit for us.”

“Matt Mertz Plumbing joining Armstrong Comfort Solutions brings together two highly rated, honest and reputable local companies who care, and who are perfectly positioned to serve the needs of homeowners and businesses in Pittsburgh and surrounding counties,” said Don Tacik, President of Armstrong Comfort Solutions.

Matt Mertz Plumbing is retaining its local leadership, management and plumbing experts under the guidance of Mr. Mertz. It will continue to operate under the Matt Mertz Plumbing brand.

About Armstrong Comfort Solutions

Armstrong Comfort Solutions, a member of the Armstrong Group, is a Western Pennsylvania leader in plumbing and HVAC service and support for homes and businesses. From our office locations in Allegheny, Butler and Armstrong Counties we provide repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in sewer line, heating, cooling, clean air, clean water and plumbing. For more information, please visit us at www.armstrongcomfort.com.

About The Armstrong Group

The Armstrong Group is a family owned and operated collection of diverse companies. What began in 1946 as Armstrong County Line Construction, founded by Jud L. Sedwick in Kittanning, PA, has now grown into an organization that encompasses multiple industries and employs over 2,000 individuals nationwide. For more information, please visit us at www.agoc.com.

Contact Information:

Armstrong Group

Eric Aulbach

724-283-0925

Contact via Email

agoc.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/848256

Press Release Distributed by PR.com