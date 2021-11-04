Blackfire, the Official Outdoor Gear Brand of Klein Tools, Introduces a New Breed of Outdoor Gear

Blackfire, Inc. introduces itself into the outdoor market as the official outdoor gear brand of Klein Tools. With over 160 years of experience developing quality gear and tools, Blackfire introduces a new breed of gear for those who live to explore.

Mansfield, TX November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Blackfire introduces itself into the outdoor market as the official outdoor gear brand of Klein Tools based out of Texas. With over 160 years of experience developing quality gear and tools, Blackfire introduces a new breed of gear for those who live to explore.

The Blackfire mission is to provide a sustainable eco-system of rechargeable products and tools by eliminating the need for disposable batteries, the use of harmful carbon emissions, and ensuring lasting durability in the outdoors.

By harnessing the power of the sun, Blackfire enables those venturing off-the-grid with confidence knowing that they can keep their essentials charged and keep the lights on wherever they wander.

When choosing the right gear for the journey, space is limited. Therefore, throughout the Blackfire line, a unique form of multi-functionality sets a new standard for what is expected.

The brands product lines cover the following categories:

- Portable Power Stations & Solar Panels

- Rechargeable Flashlights & Headlamps

- Rechargeable Accessories (Bluetooth speakers & fans)

- Knives & Tools

All Blackfire products are designed & engineered with the same level of quality you would expect from Klein Tools.

“We know outdoor and sporting enthusiasts are always looking for durable, versatile accessories to improve their outdoor experiences,” says Raul Rosales, Director of Product Management at Blackfire. "We strive to bring a high level of confidence to those users."

For more information, visit www.blackfire.com or find Blackfire on social media using #blackfireusa.

Klein Tools and Blackfire are a registered trademark of Klein Tools, Inc.

