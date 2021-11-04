Sensory Analytics Awarded Three New Patents for Applied Coating Thickness Measurement

US Patent Office and Canadian Intellectual Property Office have issued three new patents covering the Company's exclusive in-process coating thickness measurement technologies for industrial markets including automotive, appliance, coil coating and other industrial applications.

Greensboro, NC November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sensory Analytics, the fast-growing supplier of highly precise and award-winning SpecMetrix® coating thickness and film layer measurement systems, announced today that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (OPIC) and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) have issued new patents covering the company’s exclusive coating thickness measurement systems for multiple industrial coating applications including automotive paints and coatings. These three important new patents cover the methods and systems for Sensory’s exclusive ruggedized optical Interference (ROI) technologies that power all SpecMetrix coating thickness measurement systems in in major industrial markets. The latest patents significantly expand the company’s intellectual property portfolio related to the measurement of any applied coatings onto metal and most other manufacturing substrates across the Americas.

“The addition of the new broad Canadian patent and the US applications patents expand the strength and reach of our intellectual property portfolio that powers our SpecMetrix product lines. Industry leaders continue to specify our industry-leading SpecMetrix coating thickness measurement solutions within the global coated metal, flexible packaging, automotive, electronics, glass, and other industrial coating and manufacturing and markets,” commented Greg Frisby, Global Industry Manager for SpecMetrix Systems at Sensory Analytics.

Legacy methods for measuring coating thickness in manufacturing processes are not as effective for in-process coating use and insufficient levels of actionable data for quality and process control improvements. The ability to continuously monitor and more precisely control the applied thickness of coatings and finishes with SpecMetrix systems prevents poor coating quality and delivers coating uniformity that reduces plant costs. SpecMetrix measurement systems provide all Sensory customers and industry partners with more accurate, objective, and real-time coating measurement data to help process optimization and data driven decision-making. With their unique ability to measure a wide variety of clear and opaque coatings and materials including powder coatings and scratch resistant barrier layers, SpecMetrix systems are helping manufacturing customers in over 50 countries to experience significant cost savings through optimized coating usage, increased production throughput, and reduced labor hours while avoiding expensive quality claims.

About Sensory Analytics

Sensory Analytics supplies award-winning SpecMetrix® coating thickness and film layer measurement systems to manufacturing and coating leaders, strategic partners, and licensees worldwide. The company’s patented SpecMetrix offerings measure the absolute thickness of applied wet or dry coatings in real-time with nanometric precision during the coating process or in QA labs and R&D centers. SpecMetrix systems help global manufacturers to optimize their process control, coating consumption and the quality of their coated end-products. For additional information, visit www.specmetrix.com.

