Sprinturf Celebrates 15 Years of Greenplay® Organic Infill Enhancing Playing Surfaces

Daniel Island, SC November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sprinturf, a national leader in artificial turf systems that improve cooling, performance and safety, is celebrating the 15-year anniversary of its Greenplay® naturally blended coconut-based infill, which has revolutionized temperature control in artificial turf playing surfaces while also providing an enhanced level of athlete safety that is unmatched by any existing synthetic based or rubber infill system.

Greenplay’s organic material is highly absorptive, retaining natural moisture before slowly releasing it back into the atmosphere in an evaporative cycle that cools the artificial turf fibers much like natural grass. Greenplay consistently cools artificial turf playing fields to within 20 degrees of natural grass fields, which in many cases is 50+ degrees cooler than turf systems with a rubber – sand infill mix.

The natural, plant-based infill typically holds up to 300 percent of its own weight in moisture when fully saturated, thus enabling prolonged cooling during summer months. An infill layer of Greenplay in a typical full-sized field can hold up to 50,000 gallons of water that would otherwise be shed - ideal for water management and microclimate sustainability.

“When Domenic Carapella first introduced plant-based infills for artificial playing surfaces, he started a movement that would reshape the future of the turf industry forever. His vision mirrored our approach at Sprinturf – to change an industry that’s been stuck in neutral for far too long,” said Justin Reddy, President of Sprinturf. “While it has been a highly successful 15 years for the Greenplay brand, we have only scratched the surface and look forward to providing athletes and communities with an eco-friendly turf system that will transform how they practice and play.”

OMRI Certified Organic, Greenplay is universally acknowledged as America’s original organic turf infill with more than 100 fields across the U.S. – and zero failures. The Greenplay team, in close cooperation with Sprinturf, has developed several next-generation turf systems that raise synthetic turf safety and playability to the next level by emulating natural grass playing fields.

Greenplay utilizes a proprietary process of harnessing strong coconut coir fibers to create a highly durable and stable thatch layer within the turf system, ensuring proven safety and performance for sports fields. These fibers weave themselves between the blades of turf, virtually eliminating fly-out and infill migration. Greenplay is the only infill available with this enhanced fiber matrix – specifically engineered to maintain infill layer stability and thus promoting enhanced biomechanics and muscle memory across the playing field as opposed to other infills that are non-binding with minimal cohesion.

“Greenplay is the first and most proven plant-based turf infill in the U.S., with many fields performing well beyond their eight-year lifecycles. We have been changing ‘the nature’ of artificial grass since 2006, pioneering a transformation in the way artificial turf fields look, feel, perform and coexist within our natural environment,” added Domenic Carapella, President/Founder of Greenplay Organics.

One of the most prominent new fields to install a premium turf system from Sprinturf with the Greenplay organic infill is Weidner Field, home of the USL Championship’s Colorado Switchbacks Football Club (FC) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Groundbreaking took place in December 2019 on the $50 million, 145,000-square-foot stadium featuring 8,000 seats. Construction was completed in time for the start of the 2021 USL Championship season. The new stadium is part of a $2.3 billion downtown redevelopment that includes the new U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

In addition to serving as home of the Colorado Switchbacks FC, the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s College Soccer Championships will be played at Weidner Field December 9-11, 2021.

Prior to installing the turf system at Weidner Field, the infill was subjected to significant testing in Europe over a four-month period as it needed to meet strict performance, safety, durability and quality assurance standards. Those tests included interactions between players and the surface, seam strength, service life, weather resistance and product composition.

To learn more about coconut coir infill, go to www.greenplayusa.com or www.sprinturf.com.

About Sprinturf, LLC

Sprinturf is a national turf company headquartered in South Carolina with fiber and turf manufacturing facilities in Alabama and Georgia. Sprinturf has been in business since 1998 with over 3,000 installations throughout North America. Sprinturf is the only artificial turf company that uses 100% American fibers and labor to create fields tailored to each customer. Sprinturf is committed to U.S. investments and jobs with 100 percent of its jobs and investments in the United States.

Contact Information:

Sprinturf

Marc Belluomini

877-686-8873

Contact via Email

sprinturf.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/848280

Press Release Distributed by PR.com