Noble Paws CBD Joins Forces with Leading Pet Diabetes Brand

The pet CBD brand with an ethos, Noble Paws, donates a bottle of their healing CBD to a shelter every time one is purchased. Noble Paws has joined forces with rising star pet diabetes brand, PetTest, to reach as many pets as possible and "hemp" spread the word.

Fletcher, NC November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The only thing better than one brand who truly cares about the pets they cater to, is two working together to do just that. Noble Paws, manufacturer of high quality CBD hemp oil products available at SupportNoblePaws.com, has officially started marketing efforts in concert with PetTest, the makers of the acclaimed PetTest Blood Glucose Home Monitoring System and other favorites like Glucose SOS Energy Boost Gel for Pets. To date, Noble Paws has donated CBD products, as well as food, toys, and treats, to shelters in 48 of 50 states in the USA. To view who’s received donations from Noble Paws, and how you can help, visit them here.

Too often, shelter pets awaiting adoption lack vital supplies, and Noble Paws aims to help. A donation of food, treats, toys, blankets, or CBD products can do so much to improve a shelter pet’s mood and morale. For every bottle of CBD, Noble Paws will donate a bottle to a shelter of the buyer’s choice (or Noble Paws will pick a local shelter if one is not specified). Noble Paws has also extended this offer to their CBD Treats and Pet Essentials Joint Support Supplements – for every 2 you buy, Noble Paws will donate 1 to a shelter.

So, why CBD? By promoting a healthy endocannabinoid system, continued use of CBD oil may:

- Help maintain healthy joints

- Support a healthy inflammatory response

- Help regulate sleep cycles

- Reduce stress and anxiousness

· Promote healthy digestion

“We’ve always been a brand that is laser focused on our Customer – be they two-legged or four,” Noble Paws spokesman Oliver Suess stated.

“The PetTest brand is rising to prominence quickly, as they are widely known as the accurate and affordable alternative to the big names in pet diabetes. It makes a lot of sense to partner with them to get the word out about the amazing model Noble Paws has – especially because diabetic pets may also benefit greatly from CBD,” Suess added.

About Noble Paws

Noble Paws was founded with one goal in mind: to provide a high-quality, affordable CBD oil to our Customer’s pets as well as to those in shelters awaiting adoption. With over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, we specialize in natural products, particularly those made with CBD extracted from hemp. By purchasing Noble Paws Pet CBD Oil, not only will your pet benefit, but also those in need through the power of CBD oil’s natural health properties. To learn more, visit www.SupportNoblePaws.com.

