Color Marketing Group® Announces 2023+ North American Key Color – Bohld

Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations' forecasted Key Colors at the 2021 Virtual Summit in early November. Color Marketing Group's 2023+ North American Key Color "Bohld" is a true, unnuanced, neutral black.

Alexandria, VA November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bohld is Color Marketing Group’s North American Key Color for 2023. Emerging from research, workshops and discussions held in 2021, it is the embodiment of the Color Stories determined by the region for 2023.

A true, unnuanced, neutral black, Bohld is a grounding, rich, universal hue representing strength and power moving to new days. It allows us to make equally serious and joyous bold statements. Its darkness is not sad nor subdued, but rather contemplative and expressive, exciting and courageous.

Diversity, inclusion and belonging are no longer ordinary words, but rather key concepts resounding strong value implications on all levels. While diversity represents different people within an organization, inclusion ensures that everyone has an equal opportunity to contribute to, and influence, every part and level of an organization, and belonging ascertains that everyone feels safe. The reckoning of race, gender identity, age, accessibility, financial inequity and prejudice will usher in a culture that overpowers fear with friendly demonstrations and mindful dialogue, inspiring and embracing the changes underway. Bohld celebrates diversity and inclusion - a color of positive transformation.

Bohld is anticipated to emerge on a global scale in various market segments such as Appliances, Architectural Commercial & Residential Exteriors, Automotive Interiors & Exteriors, Fashion & Accessories, Furniture Interiors, Home Décor & Accessories, Lighting and Textiles.

Bohld may act as a powerful escort for all other colors, but it stands equally proud on its own, assuming the sophistication inherited from decades of timeless history in the design chronicles. Bohld gives a voice to the silenced and the unnoticed. In the absence of light, it embodies the sum of all colors. It steps forward as a representation of positive and progressive change. It has no physical or virtual boundaries and touches many demographics around the world.

About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™

Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color palette of 64 colors. These forecasted colors are supported by Color Stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Four global regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America, each identify their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. The selection of the Key Color is based on the color direction of the Forecast, the importance of the color family to the Forecast, the significance of the specific color to the color direction and how the color best represents the Color Stories. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for over 59 years.

About Color Marketing Group®

Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.

