Color Marketing Group® Announces 2023+ European Key Color – Revival Green

Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations' forecasted Key Colors at the 2021 Virtual Summit in early November. Color Marketing Group's 2023+ European Key Color "Revival Green" is a low chroma, greyish, blue-based green.

Alexandria, VA November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Revival Green is Color Marketing Group’s European Key Color for 2023. Emerging from research, workshops and discussions held in 2021, it is the embodiment of the Color Stories determined by the region for 2023.

A low chroma, greyish, blue-based green that is effortless to the eyes, Revival Green symbolizes the embedding of our love for nature and represents our need to protect her. Natural colors will enhance consumer’s choices in selecting more environmentally friendly products.

Revival Green represents the need for more sustainable lifestyles where we care for ourselves. But to be able to do so, we first need to care for our planet. Living in sync with Mother Earth is a necessity articulated by this subtle, blue-influenced, green tone. The hue does not scream for change nor optimism, but it delicately pushes us towards the right direction.

Revival Green is effortless to the eyes. The natural quality of this color has the energy to influence consumers’ choices for more environmentally friendly products. It brings along qualities of longevity and permanence to a product - a concept that is becoming key as we have grown accustomed to accumulating waste and getting rid of items that are no longer trending or do not serve our current needs.

The introduction of natural colors, such as this green, into our homes, offices and public spaces stimulates feelings of calmness that allow us to connect with nature even when living in urban areas. When we surround ourselves with nature and beauty, we enhance our well-being and that of others. When we breathe in serene environments, supported by the selection of the appropriate and ecological color, we may contribute to the well-being of the inhabitants who may have the ability to enact regenerative frequencies into the planet.

Revival Green is anticipated to emerge in various market sectors in the European region, such as Automotive Exteriors & Interiors, Consumer Goods, Home Décor & Accessories, Fashion & Accessories, Furniture Interiors, Paints & Wallcoverings Interiors and Textiles.

About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™

Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color palette of 64 colors. These forecasted colors are supported by Color Stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Four global regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America, each identify their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. The selection of the Key Color is based on the color direction of the Forecast, the importance of the color family to the Forecast, the significance of the specific color to the color direction and how the color best represents the Color Stories. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for over 59 years.

About Color Marketing Group®

Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.

