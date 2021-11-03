Color Marketing Group® Announces 2023+ Latin American Key Color – Mirada Alegre

Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations' forecasted Key Colors at the 2021 Virtual Summit in early November. Color Marketing Group's 2023+ Latin American Key Color "Mirada Alegre" is a medium chromaticity, soft orange.

Alexandria, VA November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mirada Alegre is Color Marketing Group’s Latin American Key Color for 2023. Emerging from research, workshops and discussions held in 2021, it is the embodiment of the Color Stories determined by the region for 2023.

A medium chromaticity, creamy, soft orange with a sense of balance between yellow and red, Mirada Alegre, Spanish for Joyful Look, personifies light diffused from our hearts to the outside world. The energy drawn from the hue allows us to recuperate the lost moments of our lives as the pandemic ravaged our existence. Mirada Alegre is the warm glow that fills us with joy and life.

The year 2023 is envisioned to be a year of thriving and a year of change. This change will not happen abruptly, but rather by small steps. We seek to live life as we knew it, however, we will learn how to value it much more. Mirada Alegre characterizes the spark that will allow us to seize the feelings we repressed during lockdowns and quarantines and transform them into new experiences.

Through its meaningful symbolism, Mirada Alegre is an adaptive color that harmonizes well with many different tonalities to create either calming or energizing moods. To create calming moods, it can be juxtaposed with blue tones that represent air and water, or with neutrals to establish tranquility and security. To create energizing atmospheres, it will unite well with bright green to represent rebirth, and with robust shades of fuchsia or dark grey to push beyond reality.

Mirada Alegre is anticipated to emerge in Latin America in applications for Consumer Goods, Home Decor & Accessories, Fashion & Accessories, Paints & Wallcoverings Interiors and Textiles. It is also expected to emerge within North America as we witness the globalization of color.

With Mirada Alegre’s orange tone, and within this orange space, we will be allowed to celebrate life, live a party and regain the joy we once had before the pandemic.

About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™

Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color palette of 64 colors. These forecasted colors are supported by Color Stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Four global regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America, each identify their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. The selection of the Key Color is based on the color direction of the Forecast, the importance of the color family to the Forecast, the significance of the specific color to the color direction and how the color best represents the Color Stories. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for over 59 years.

About Color Marketing Group®

Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.

