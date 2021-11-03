Color Marketing Group® Announces 2023+ Asia Pacific Key Color – E.V.

Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations' forecasted Key Colors at the 2021 Virtual Summit in early November. Color Marketing Group's 2023+ Asia Pacific Key Color "E.V." is a low chroma, neon-like blue with natural green notes.

Alexandria, VA November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- E.V. is Color Marketing Group’s Asia Pacific Key Color for 2023. Emerging from research, workshops and discussions held in 2021, it is the embodiment of the Color Stories determined by the region for 2023.

A low chroma, luminous, neon-like blue with whispers of natural green notes, E.V. underlines how the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EV) will mark a turning point for sustainability as well as for personal and commercial transportation.

The mass adoption of electric vehicles to replace fossil fuel powered vehicles is expected to reduce environmental pollution and avoid dependence on non-renewable energy. Battery, motor and energy storage technologies, along with advanced control algorithms, will contribute to EV performance improvements. Safety, performance, convenience, cost and battery recycling will play important roles in the sustainable future of electric vehicles.

E.V. represents mobility, not only in the sense of transportation, but also in the determination to move forward with new revolutionary technologies for clean energy. Conventional foliage green, traditionally used as symbol of the environment, gives ground to a vibrant blue to communicate environmentally related matters. This color telegraphs the enthusiasm around the topic of clean energy and new methods of sustainability, as we witness the world deliberating the shift to battery-powered vehicles and alternative energy, and the associated issues yet to be resolved.

E.V. is suggested with a glossy finish and is anticipated to appear in markets such as Automotive Exteriors, Consumer Goods, Health & Wellness, Sporting Goods, Sports Vehicles and Visual Communications not only in the Asia Pacific region, but across the world.

Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color palette of 64 colors. These forecasted colors are supported by Color Stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Four global regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America, each identify their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. The selection of the Key Color is based on the color direction of the Forecast, the importance of the color family to the Forecast, the significance of the specific color to the color direction and how the color best represents the Color Stories. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for over 59 years.

Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.

