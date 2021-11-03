Meadowcrest, Middletown's first and only full-service retirement community is now open and welcoming new residents every day to their brand new, state-of-the-art community filled with exceptional amenities, convenient services and new friends to enjoy them with. Since opening in early September, the community is on-pace to welcome more than 60 residents in its first 60 days of operation – an extraordinary feat, especially in today's world. Not only that, Meadowcrest at Middletown

Middletown, DE November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Meadowcrest at Middletown, Middletown’s first and only full-service retirement community is now open and welcoming new residents every day to their brand new, state of the art community filled with exceptional amenities, convenient services and new friends to enjoy them with. Since opening in early September, the community is on-pace to welcome more than 60 residents in its first 60 days of operation – an extraordinary feat, especially in today’s world.

Meadowcrest’s monthly rental structure is unique and offers the financial flexibility seniors deserve without tying up hard-earned and well-deserved assets in an entrance fee community. Available to residents will be full-service dining in a high-quality restaurant, state-of-the art fitness center, on-site physical, occupational & speech therapy, an array of fitness and exercise programs, a full-size movie theater, and full-service salon and spa. Additional services include weekly housekeeping, linen service, 24/7 security, in-house concierge, transportation, daily activities, social programs and more. Located conveniently right off of Rt. 1 on Middletown-Odessa Road, Meadowcrest allows Middletown’s seniors to be close to family and friends, while providing convenient access to everything in the Middletown area.

Independent living residents can enjoy the comforts of home, with the convenience of worry-free living. Each apartment is thoughtfully designed with high-end finishes, an abundance of natural light, and feature oversized windows to bring the outdoors in, with many even boasting a balcony or patio. Standard, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options are available to accommodate just about any need. A full social and activity calendar offer ample opportunities to share time with friends and neighbors, and in-house restaurant options bring fine dining home.

The assisted living neighborhood features all of the vibrance and quality available to those in independent living, but with added peace of mind and care when you need it. Equally stunning apartments welcome you home, with all of the features and amenities that make the community living experience unlike any other.

The Compass Memory Care and New Directions program is Vantage Point’s proprietary program for those with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other memory impairments. Proven care and methodologies are coupled with new and groundbreaking technologies to bring residents the best quality of life. Under the New Directions program, residents thrive and establish meaningful relationships, and continue to learn and grow every day. Surrounded by all of the beautiful and personal touches of Meadowcrest, residents will find themselves right at home.

The community itself is unique, but so are the bonds being formed within its walls. “We are so proud and excited to finally be open and welcome residents into their new lifestyle. Being among the first to live in a community like Meadowcrest is something truly special, and we love to see the friendships being formed between residents and staff alike,” says Rita Stevens, Vice President of Operations and Cofounder of Vantage Point Retirement Living (developers, managers, and co-owners of Meadowcrest).

Meadowcrest at Middletown is already making its mark in Middletown - by being named Best Senior Residence in Upstate Delaware – Readers Pick in Delaware Today’s 2021 “Best Of” contest. Dave Bolton, Executive Director at Meadowcrest and Regional Director of Operations in Delaware for Vantage Point says, “We were beyond excited for this great recognition, and a bit surprised since we are barely open, but it is a true testament to the strength of the community team and residents who already love living and working here. We look forward to achieving this designation for many years to come – and it’s our honor and responsibility to live up to the accolade.”

As the Meadowcrest team and residents embrace their new community and welcome new neighbors home every day, they’re thrilled to be named the Best of Delaware. To learn more about The Best of Delaware award-winning Meadowcrest, call 302-828-0987 or email team@meadowcrestlife.com.

