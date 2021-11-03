Midwest Roof and Solar is Now Offering Tesla Solar Roof Installation in the Minneapolis Area

Minneapolis, MN November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tesla Solar Roof Installation is now available in the Twin Cities area from Midwest Roof and Solar, a top voted Minneapolis roofing company.

Tesla trained and certified Midwest Roofers in California at Tesla Solar Roof headquarters to ensure the quality and standard expected by the Tesla brand.

Tesla Solar Roof tiles are also 3x stronger than traditional roof tiles, so they will be able to stand up to any Minnesota weather. While Tesla Solar Roof tiles are engineered to shed typical snowfall, they are able to hold up to 150 psf of snow, sleet, or ice.

“Tesla Solar Roof is such a great way to power your home without using resources that are going to run out, being able to collect all the energy needed from the sun is an amazing way to lessen your carbon footprint.” - Derek Huntziger

Midwest Roof and Solar has always been a leader in solar power products for local homeowners. Midwest Roof and Solar has always taken pride in helping local homeowners reduce their carbon footprint and energy bills. In that same tradition, they are excited to be able to provide Minneapolis area homeowners with a solar product that isn’t limited to just a few panels, but is able to generate solar power while integrating into the entire roof. The Tesla Solar Roof is a stunning product.

Midwest Roof and Solar is a Canopy Holdings Company

