Holy Trinity Episcopal School's Exciting Renovation Project

By emphasizing academic success, spiritual growth, and social responsibility, HTES children have their hearts inspired and their minds engaged daily. The School's new renovations will help serve that mission even better.

Houston, TX November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Holy Trinity’s private school program has been thoughtfully designed to prepare children for higher education and meaningful lives.

By emphasizing academic success, spiritual growth, and social responsibility, HTES children have their hearts inspired and their minds engaged daily. The School’s new renovations will help serve that mission even better.

Here are a few examples of these thoughtfully planned new features:

An all-new gym with updated flooring, acoustic panels for better sound, a dedicated commons space for dining and group meetings, and a performance stage with lighting, sound and projection technologies.

An exciting new playground area for younger students.

All new flooring, paint, and design for classrooms and hallways.

A new Pre-K classroom is included within the newly designed early childhood learning area.

Genius Lab for technology, computer, and STEM learning for all students.

A redesigned quiet garden for storytime and reflection.

Phase one of the Discovery Farm and Garden outdoor learning area completed, which includes: Enclosed eight plot raised garden beds, a new butterfly garden area, and a fruit tree grove area.

Enhanced security systems, including a new automatic iron gate entry and exit with security cameras, high-definition security cameras on all corners and for each entry/exit, and a newly designed welcome area with additional security doors in place.

Upgraded curriculum materials for Pre-K (4 and 3-year-olds), math, reading, writing, handwriting, spelling, vocabulary, and social studies.

Holy Trinity is thrilled to welcome students back this school year with its exciting new upgrades.

To learn more about Holy Trinity's exceptional private school program or to schedule a tour, visit https://hteshouston.org/admissions/inquire-visit-tour/ today.

Contact Information:

Holy Trinity Episcopal School

Troy Roddy

(281) 459-4323

Contact via Email

https://hteshouston.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/848178

Press Release Distributed by PR.com