Denali's Growth and Influence: CEO Named to Power 100

Q4 brings more accolades to an impressive 2021 marked by expansion and industry esteem.

Redmond, WA November 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Denali Advanced Integration’s phenomenal growth and prestige among large global companies continues to be acknowledged with more awards and the naming of CEO Majdi Daher to the Puget Sound Business Journal’s (PSBJ) Power 100 List.

The family-owned company’s appearance on the Top 100 list is especially notable among the 11 Fortune 500 companies that call the Seattle area home.

During the month of October and through the end of 2021, the PSBJ will continue to promote both awards. This year, Denali is featured on the Fastest Growing list, ranking 15 out of 100, and Daher was noted as an “influencer, power-broker, newsmaker and luminary.”

These awards add to an already record-breaking year of prestigious accolades for Denali throughout 2021.

To qualify for the Fastest Growing List, companies must be headquartered in Washington state, privately owned, report at least $500,000 in 2018 revenue and increase revenue between 2018 and 2020. Company executives must also provide written verification of the reported revenues.

Denali’s phenomenal growth can be attributed to its operational expansion into new locations around the globe including Asia and Europe. Its customer-first values have driven this expansion as it continues to meet the demand for global supply chain and managed mobility technology solutions with each new project.

“Our methodology, like power itself, all depends on perspective,” the PSBJ published. “Unlike some of our award programs, there is no nomination process for Power 100. Rather, this program is the culmination of a year's worth of reporting and listening to people in the community.”

Among other things, the Power 100 is the publication’s shortlist for executive of the year, which will be announced in November at the same time as the full Power 100 list.

“This is remarkable recognition, and we are honored to be part of this community and among such stellar companies,” said Majdi Daher, Denali co-founder and CEO.

“One of the things I am most excited about when I think about the growth and all we’ve achieved is how it impacts the people of our community with new jobs and a stronger economy. Denali is a family-owned business and part of our purpose is to build a sustainable, multi-generational organization that provides professional growth to our team and serves communities around the world. On behalf of our employees, thank you for this award and recognition.”

These awards are among of string of media and partner commendations for Denali throughout 2021, including:

- CRN Triple Crown

- Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Partner of the Year

- Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies

- CRN Fast Growth 150

- PSBJ Middle Market Fast 50

- Largest Private Companies

- CRN Solution Provider 500

- Samsung Top Blue and Breakout Partner of the Year

- CRN Tech Elite 250

- PSBJ Largest Family-Owned Business

- CRN MSP 500

About Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia. Denali provides people, process and technology that helps customers attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. The company has received several awards from its partners for innovation and outstanding Customer First service. www.denaliai.com

