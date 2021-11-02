innoviHealth® Partners with CareerWize to Offer Online Medical Coding and Billing Education in West Africa

Initiative Pairs Leading Find-a-Code Software with CareerWize Training Expertise to Educate Underserved African Students

Spanish Fork, UT November 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In order to meet the ever-increasing demand for skilled coders in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), innoviHealth today announced that it has teamed up with CareerWize to provide world-class, online education and resources for Medical Coding and Billing to West Africa. In just two weeks, over 1,500 students enrolled in the newly offered curriculum that will eventually lead to a broadly accepted Certification in Medical Coding & Billing.

LaMont Leavitt, CEO of innoviHealth commented, "It’s great to work with a similarly-minded company like CareerWize. By combining our product offerings, we are creating a practical and affordable, win-win situation for all involved. This shared vision of lifting the economically challenged and truly making a difference beyond our borders is one way we hope to contribute to the success of developing nations.”

For many years now, various RCM activities have been sourced offshore to India and other countries. West Africa is likely to be one of the better places to do this, according to David Jensen, CEO of CareerWize and the Founder of Aviacode, one of the largest medical coding service companies in the USA.

“West Africa has an abundance of educated, English-speaking and under-employed youth,” Jensen added. “I’m amazed at how well our new students have grasped the training at this early stage in the program. Together with innoviHealth’s Find-A-Code software, the ChartWize Virtual Internship, and some key mentoring from faculty, we will help bridge the experiential gap and have these students ready to perform at a professional level at the time of their employment.”

The students themselves have not been shy about sharing their enthusiasm for the novel program. Recent quotes include: “Wow, I am so happy. Thank you for all you have done for me toward my new career,” and “This program represents a great hope for me. I decided to pause other school activities to entirely focus on this training and job opportunity.”

The partnership also eliminates the challenge and expense of shipping thousands of medical coding publications, typically required throughout the learning process, to students literally thousands of miles away.

Find-A-Code is easily customized and offers the most highly accurate and complete “one-stop-shop” medical coding resource available, helping users save time, increase revenues, and avoid denials. Online libraries include extensive information for all major code sets (ICD-10, ICD-11, CPT, HCPCS, DRG, APC, NDC and more), along with a wealth of supplemental information such as newsletters and manuals (AHA Coding Clinics, AMA CPT Assistant, Decision Health Newsletters, Medicare Manuals, and more). All information is indexed, searchable and organized for quick access and extensive cross-referencing with a variety of custom integration options.

About innoviHealth

innoviHealth is the privately held, Utah-based, parent company of Find-A-Code, HCC Coder, ChiroCode, QPro, Codapedia, and the Healthcare Administration Alliance. The Founders have decades of experience in the medical billing and coding industry, and decades more experience in information technology. Every day, this unique blend of medical coding and information engineering skills are combined with on-going customer feedback to improve and simplify the process of medical coding, billing, and auditing for all our clients.

About CareerWize

CareerWize is an innovative online education company using brain-based interactive learning methodologies on a unique cloud-based Learning Management System. CareerWize is educating and training individuals in key certificate-based careers in Healthcare and Revenue Cycle Management. CareerWize management has trained over 100,000 in various roles in medical coding, clinical documentation, billing, auditing, reimbursement, and transcription. For more information about CareerWize, email us at support@careerwize.com, visit us at www.careerwize.com or call 888-WIZE-CALL, or 888-949-3225.

