Lakefront Living International, LLC Releases Feed for Leads Program to Assist Lakefront Real Estate Brokers Nationwide

Mansfield, MA November 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The lake-focused real estate franchisor, Lakefront Living International, implemented a two-year pilot program to test the feasibility of adding additional state pages on LakefrontLiving.com without having to add a full franchise partner.

The goal was two-fold: First, provide nation-wide real estate brokers the ability to obtain quality lakefront buyer and seller leads at no cost to them; and second, allow LakefrontLiving.com to jump-start SEO activities prior to bringing in a Franchisee for that state.

For the Feed for Leads pilot program, Lakefront Living Realty (LLR) joined forces with Lake & Town Realty in Cornelius, North Carolina, a Lake Norman focused real estate Brokerage. Using Lake & Town Realty’s MLS access, the North Carolina state page was created on LakefrontLiving.com (lakeandtown.lakefrontliving.com/nc) and populated with all the listings around 7 key lakes. The page also included the broker’s logo, photo, and brokerage information.

“This was truly a win-win solution for all parties involved,” said Mike Carpino, a Broker/Owner at Lake & Town Realty. “We received over 1200 leads to date for our specific market. The best part is there was no change to our current process and no cost to us, it’s a real no-brainer!”

Lakefront Living Realty works with the Brokers’ specific MLS to obtain the full RETS data feed (Real Estate Transaction Standard), essentially becoming a third-party vendor, a practice allowed by nearly all 800+ MLS’s around the country. LLR pays for any initial set-up and/or monthly fees associated with the RETS data.

“The program provides exclusive rights to the Broker in their specific market,” said Scott Freerksen, CEO of Lakefront Living International. “They receive (and keep) 100% of the leads generated, even if they decide to terminate the program.”

LLR manages all leads through their proprietary automated referral tracking system. A standard 25% referral fee is due from the Broker to LLR should any lead complete the purchase or sale of a property.

About Lakefront Living International, LLC:

Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Lakefront Living International, LLC is an innovative real estate franchise company offering real estate brokers the ability to focus solely on uniting buyers and sellers of lakefront property.

