Cristian Zanartu, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

New York, NY November 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified Supportive and Palliative Care Physician Cristian Zanartu, MD. He will be practicing at 12 East 86th Street, New York, NY 10028 and 2330 Eastchester Road, Bronx, NY 10469.

Dr. Zanartu was inspired to practice medicine by the generous spirit and the profound ethical nature of being a physician. “Palliative Medicine is largely a reactive specialty to how modern medicine loses sight of human wellbeing, to secure human longevity,” said Dr. Zanartu. “My specialty understands that it is impossible to separate a unique experience of suffering, pain, or even death from the multifaceted nature of people themselves.”

Palliative Care is a specialty of medicine concerned with relieving suffering even in the face of an incurable condition. Therefore it frequently plays a role at the end of life, but it does not only have a part to play in the last phase of life. Many medical conditions and treatments can create suffering for a person, even when the disease is treatable. When optimal care of the underlying illness is not enough to optimize quality of life, the intervention of a palliative medicine specialist will prove tremendously helpful so that patients can engage more fully in their lives while living with a condition.

Dr. Zanartu is a native of Chile and obtained his undergraduate and medical degree at Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. He completed his residency at St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital and received the award for Outstanding Senior Resident. He completed his fellowship at Beth Israel Medical Center and completed a clerkship at Harvard Medical School/Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

He treats patients at all stages of their disease, providing continuous support and care to help relieve their physical and emotional symptoms while guiding them and their loved ones as they face complex choices and decisions.

Dr. Zanartu has published multiple articles on palliative medicine and infectious diseases in peer-reviewed journals, including the American Journal of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

“I am excited to join NYCBS where nurses, nurse assistants, clerical staff, PAs, and MDs work together cohesively to put patients first.”

