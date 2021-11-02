New York Health: Urology Opens in Hewlett

Hewlett, NY November 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NYHealth) is proud to announce the opening of its brand new urology office at 1158 Broadway, Hewlett, NY 11557.

Patients that were previously seen at 290 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY 11559 will now receive their urological care in Hewlett.

Board-certified urologists Dr. Sheldon Pike, Dr. Michael Rotman and Dr. Natan Davoudzadeh will staff the office to care for patients with various urological diseases: bladder cancer, incontinence, interstitial cystitis, overactive bladder and urinary tract infections. They also have expertise in men’s health, including management of erectile dysfunction, low testosterone infertility, and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Dr. Pike earned his Medical Degree from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed his residency at Beth Israel Medical Center. Dr. Pike is interested in Urodynamics, Transrectal Ultrasound, Endourology and Stone surgery, Urologic Prosthetics. He speaks Hebrew, French, German and Spanish.

Dr. Rotman received his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Beth Israel Medical Center, where he served as Chief Urology resident.

Dr. Davoudzadeh has vast experience treating all kinds of urologic cancers, including bladder cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer, and testicular cancer, using the most modern and minimally invasive techniques. He received his medical degree from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. He completed his residency in general surgery and urology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He then completed a unique and prestigious fellowship specializing in Advanced Robotics and Minimally Invasive Surgery.

To make an appointment or change an existing appointment from Lawrence, please call (516) 239-8877.

For more information, visit nyhealth.com.

Contact Information:

New York Health

Sarah Gould

631-574-8360

Contact via Email

nyhealth.com

