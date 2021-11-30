SNC-Lavalin awarded $25M US general engineering services contract for Georgia Department of Transportation

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX:SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded a general engineering services contract by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) for the Coastal Plain region, covering the southern third of the state. The Company has been supporting GDOT since 1973.

"Having delivered major highway projects for public sector clients world-wide, we have deep industry expertise and resources in transportation, one of our key end markets," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. "Our focus has always been to help engineer safe and sustainable infrastructure to serve the needs of local communities by providing decision-makers with technology and solutions that drive better design choices, outcomes and optimize efficiency."

Under the three-year, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a $25 million ceiling, the Company will provide GDOT's Office of Program Delivery general services for architectural and engineering (A&E) design on an on-call basis. This may include roadway and bridge design, technical environmental studies, utility coordination, traffic engineering and intelligent transportation system (ITS) support.

"We have resourced and delivered services for 17 on-call contracts for multiple GDOT offices," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins North America. "We look forward to continuing to provide GDOT with services that meet their needs, and this includes helping manage and deliver their project schedules, budgets and resources."

