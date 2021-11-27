CareSpan Health, Inc. Engages Generation IACP Inc. for Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. (formerly Dynamo Capital Corp.) (TSXV: CSPN ) ("CareSpan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), it has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide services as a market maker in accordance with the TSX-V policies. Generation will trade common shares in the capital of CareSpan on the TSX-V with the primary objective of contributing to market liquidity of CareSpan's common shares. Generation's market making activity will seek to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the CareSpan's shares.

Pursuant to the Issuer Trading Services Agreement entered into between CareSpan and Generation (the "Agreement"), CareSpan shall pay Generation a fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes, per month. Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. The Agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the "Term"), unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement. Additionally, Generation will not receive common shares, options, or any other form of equity-based compensation as payment. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About Generation IACP Inc.

Generation is based in Toronto, Ontario, and is an independently held and registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSX-V, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the NEO Exchange, and is a Participating Organization, as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company.

About CareSpan Health, Inc.

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company. CareSpan, with its head office in British Columbia, is the parent company of the CareSpan group, which holds a 100% interest in its operating subsidiary, CareSpan Holdings, Inc., a Delaware incorporated company.

CareSpan's proprietary "Clinic-in-the Cloud" is a clinical workflow driven platform designed by doctors that integrates remote patient monitoring, diagnostic tools, the patient's electronic health record, care collaboration capabilities, patient engagement and e-prescribing and lab ordering. CareSpan's platform seamlessly supports both in-person and virtual/telehealth care. CareSpan is using this platform combined with essential business services to build provider networks across the U.S. that deliver primary and chronic care, and urgent care as well as behavioral health care.

