Doron Precision Delivers JLTV Driving Simulators to U.S. Army Reserve.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world leader in driving simulation, Doron, delivered four JLTV simulators to Fort Hunter Liggett, California, and three to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, this year. Doron was first contracted to supply truck driving simulators to the U.S. Army Reserve in 2017. With the latest delivery, Doron has provided 46 driving simulators to USAR operations around the country to date.

"With this delivery, Doron continues to show that the 550JLTVplus driving simulation system is a successful and powerful driver training tool for today's military," said Michael Stricek, Senior Vice President of Doron Precision Systems. "We've perfected production so that we are able to contract, develop, and deliver fully operational simulators that provide true-to-life training for military personnel in record time."

Last year, Doron teamed with the JLTV's original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Oshkosh Defense, to become the best and only company to produce a commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) JLTV driving simulator with the OEM.

Doron will display and demonstrate the 550JLTVplus simulator in their booth #507 at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation, and Education conference this year, Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Doron used internal research and development dollars to design the simulator to offer a cost-effective and easily accessible solution. With Oshkosh on the team, the JLTV simulator benefits from the knowledge and experience of the vehicle's OEM. Additionally, Oshkosh is supplying key JLTV parts to ensure that those trained on the simulator use the same JLTV components for training as they would on the real vehicle.

"We are excited for our partnership with Oshkosh Defense," said Stricek. "We have 48 years of successful development and deployment of land vehicle simulation systems, and our relationship with Oshkosh Defense helped us create the most realistic JLTV driving simulator, while also changing the way military customers buy vehicle simulators. With the foundation of our successful OTS 550plus driving simulation system, the 550JLTVplus is produced quickly and with a significant cost-savings to customers."

The new simulator, the 550JLTVplus, is a variant of the OTS 550plus series, which is widely used by the U.S. military, technical colleges, and the truck driver industry. The newest design includes original unique JLTV instrumentation and controls to provide trainees with transferable skills. It offers a comprehensive virtual training environment with several challenging terrain features such as rough trails, steep inclines, side hills, moguls, and a river to cross, and features advanced dynamic terrain effects including driving through mud, sand, and water.

The 550JLTVplus is available for quick delivery through Doron's GSA contract.

About Doron Precision Systems:

Since 1973, Doron Precision Systems has been the world's leading provider of driving simulators and has more than 25,000 driving simulators and 400 motion-based entertainment simulators installed in over 60 countries. Located in Binghamton, New York, Doron designs, manufactures, sells and services simulators for driver training and entertainment.

Learn more about Doron Precision Systems at http://www.doronprecision.com.

About Oshkosh Defense:

Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, production and sustainment of best-in-class military vehicles, technology solutions and mobility systems. Oshkosh develops and applies emerging technologies that advance safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for sustaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures every solution is supported worldwide throughout its entire life cycle.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company (NYSE:OSK).

Learn more about Oshkosh Defense at http://www.oshkoshdefense.com.

