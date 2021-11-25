Coke Canada Bottling Partners with Lock Search Group to Recruit for a Distribution Centre Manager

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Lock Search Group, a Canadian recruitment and consulting firm, today announced a search partnership with Coke Canada Bottling to lead the company's recruitment initiative for a Distribution Centre Manager (DCM) based in Edmonton, Alberta.

Proudly Canadian and independently owned, Coke Canada Bottling is Canada's premier bottling company. The organization encompasses over 5,800 associates, more than 50 sales and distribution centres, and five production facilities nationwide. The organization has a 120-year heritage of manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing the major branded ready-to-drink products Canadians love. Coke Canada Bottling prides themselves on building diverse and sustainable relationships with their customers, consumers, stakeholders, and communities through their shared values: lead with an entrepreneurial mindset, collaboration, integrity, accountability, quality, and safety.

Reporting to the General Manager, the Distribution Centre Manager will support the 80,000 sq ft. Edmonton facility and will also be responsible for the Lloydminster facility and equipment service team. The DCM will support and lead the day-to-day operations managing 4 direct reports and 150 indirect reports. Direct reports include the Warehouse Manager, Distribution Manager, Fleet Supervisor, and Equipment Service Supervisor. Additional responsibilities and opportunities are collaborating with Union leaders, developing short/long term strategies, as well playing an integral role in discussions around innovations on operational optimization opportunities. This is a fantastic opportunity for an experienced operations leader to further build and optimize a large supply chain operation.

About Lock Search Group:

Founded in 1983, Lock Search Group provides exceptional Recruitment and Consulting services through a network of 12 offices in Canada. A leader in sourcing top talent, Lock Search Group leverages its deep network, relationships, and sourcing history to deliver the very best candidates to our clients. More information about Lock Search Group is available at www.locksearchgroup.com

A position description can be found on the Lock Search Group career page - https://bit.ly/3wdKoh1

