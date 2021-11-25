SNC-Lavalin wins pre-project engineering services contract for potential CANDU new build in Romania

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Candu Energy Inc., a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX:SNC), has won a 12-month, $8.4 million contract from Romanian firm, EnergoNuclear S.A., to provide engineering services during the preparatory stage of a precursor project to complete CANDU Units 3 & 4 in Romania.

''The potential to develop two new build nuclear reactors demonstrates that the Romanian government, along with several other of our public sector clients around the world, recognize that safe, reliable, affordable, low-carbon nuclear energy is how we will combat and ultimately, win the battle against climate change,'' said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin.

This contract follows the signing of an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between Romania and the United States in 2020, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in August 2021 between Romania and Canada to strengthen and further develop the cooperation in nuclear energy civil projects and builds on the 55-year relationship between the two countries in developing nuclear projects.

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with Romania, Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica (SNN), EnergoNuclear S.A. and our US partners for this potential new build project. Romania is familiar with CANDU technology since its first two CANDU units came online in 1996 and 2007 and have been providing reliable power ever since," said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear. "Expanding their nuclear footprint would help Romania meet its net zero carbon commitments."

