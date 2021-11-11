General Bank of Canada Chooses IFDS Canada to be their Primary Technology Solutions Provider

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - International Financial Data Services (IFDS) Canada, a leading provider of technology and outsourcing services to some of the world's largest financial institutions, today announced it has launched a full range of service solutions for General Bank of Canada's new High Interest Savings Account (HISA).

General Bank of Canada has helped Canadians across the country with their financing, lending, and investment needs since 2005. General Bank of Canada's new HISA offers competitive rates and CDIC insurance, up to applicable limits.

"Based on their fully-integrated platform, extensive experience in the savings space and in-depth industry knowledge, IFDS was a natural choice to support this exciting new addition of our High Interest Savings Account," said Gord Mooney, President of General Bank of Canada.



"We're proud that General Bank of Canada has chosen us as the primary transfer agency and service solutions provider of their new High Interest Savings Account, and we are delighted to support them as they continue to offer additional solutions to help Canadians reach their financial goals," said Katherine MacMillan, President and CEO of IFDS Canada.

About IFDS

With its global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, International Financial Data Services (IFDS) is a world-leading provider of outsourcing and technology solutions to the financial services industry. IFDS' technology is used by over 240 financial organizations around the world, enabling solutions to a wide range of global asset managers, wealth managers, banks, and insurance companies. With over 1,700 employees and partners located throughout Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the IFDS enterprise supports more than 18 million accounts with AUA of CAD $4.7 trillion. IFDS is a 50/50 joint venture between Boston-based State Street Corporation, one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, and Connecticut-based SS&C Technologies, a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.ifdsgroup.com. All numbers are as of September 2021

About General Bank of Canada

General Bank of Canada, as part of the Wheaton Group of Companies, is an Edmonton-based schedule 1 chartered bank that was launched in 2005 to assist Canadians with their auto and commercial loan needs, as well as assisting Canadian depositors through providing General Bank of Canada GIC products. For more information, visit www.generalbank.ca.

