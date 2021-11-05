Zoomd Technologies Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:ZOMD) (OTC:ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the online advertising management platform, announced today the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) that was held on November 4, 2021. At the meeting, shareholders elected re-elected Amit Bohensky, Amnon Argaman, Darryl Cardey, Ofer Eitan and Avigur Zmora as directors.

The AGM took place via telephone on November 4, 2021 under special arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, at the AGM, Zoomd's shareholders re-appointed Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co LLP as the auditors of Zoomd and authorized Zoomd's board to fix their renumeration.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV:ZOMD, OTC:ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

ir@zoomd.com

Investor Relations

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

ZOMD@lythampartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039696/Zoomd_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomd-technologies-announces-results-of-agm-301417482.html

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/05/c9340.html