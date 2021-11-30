Amedisys to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care services, today announced that Paul B. Kusserow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Gerard, President and Chief Operating Officer and Scott Ginn, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 6 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.



To access a live webcast of the Amedisys presentation, please log on through our website at https://investors.amedisys.com.

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. with an executive office in Nashville, Tenn., Amedisys is a publicly held company. With ~21,000 employees, in 529 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com .

