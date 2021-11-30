 Skip to main content

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Fairness of Proposed PAE Incorporated Privatization Agreement – PAE

Globe Newswire  
November 30, 2021 2:42pm   Comments
PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On October 25, 2021, PAE announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Amentum Holdings LLC ("Amentum"). According to the announcement, PAE shareholders are expected to receive $10.05 per share in cash in exchange for their shares. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of PAE's stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether PAE's officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the securities laws by failing to adequately shop the company and maximize shareholder value. The investigation also concerns the fairness of the sales process conducted by Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, PAE's financial advisor.

PAE shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/pae/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com


