



Soitec acquires NOVASiC to strengthen its Silicon Carbide wafer technology

● Acquisition of NOVASiC to accelerate Soitec's technology development and strengthen its positioning on the automotive and industrial markets

● NOVASiC's expertise in wafering, polishing and reclaiming complements Soitec's technology portfolio to deliver an optimal final product and prepare the industrialization of SmartSiC™, based on Soitec´s unique and patented technology

Bernin (Grenoble), France, November 30, 2021 — Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, acquires NOVASiC, an advanced technology company specialized in polishing and reclaiming wafers on silicon carbide (SiC). The acquisition allows Soitec to drive the development of semiconductors for power supply systems in electromobility and industrial applications. The closing of the transaction is expected before the end of calendar year 2021.

In a strategic move to address the need of the automotive and industrial markets for performance and energy efficiency, Soitec is expanding its product portfolio beyond Silicon on Insulator (SOI) with silicon carbide. This crystal material unlocks greater performance, optimized design and lower environmental impact for power electronics, making it a perfect fit in particular for electric vehicles and other power efficient applications.

SmartSiC™ substrates, resulting from the application of Soitec's unique and patented proprietary technology SmartCut™ to SiC, will enable new levels of performance and energy efficiency compared to traditional bulk silicon carbide, through higher donor wafer re-usability, improved yields and lower die sizes. In addition to reducing silicon carbide's environmental impact in its production process, SmartSiC™ will be a catalyst to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. SmartSiC™ is currently at the prototyping level for devices with several key partners.

Established in 1995, NOVASiC provides state of the art wafering, reclaiming and polishing services for high performance semiconductors and industrial crystals to laboratories and industrial customers, with a particular focus on silicon carbide. The company has developed innovative polishing processes allowing enhanced device performance with a scratch free, low roughness, ultra-clean epiready surface, and no damaged layers.

With the acquisition, Didier Marsan, CEO of NOVASiC and international expert will become senior technical advisor for Soitec.

"Soitec's SmartSiC™ substrates will be the backbone of energy-efficient electromobility," said Bernard Aspar, COO of Soitec. "The acquisition of NOVASiC and the integration of its expertise in wafering, polishing and reclaiming brings the latest technology building block for Soitec to deliver an optimal final product and prepare the industrialization phase of our SmartSiC™ product line. The expertise of NOVASiC will help us further accelerate the go-to-market and adoption of our smart silicon carbide applications in the promising and demanding automotive and industrial markets."

"We are very pleased to join a world-leader in semiconductor materials like Soitec," said Didier Marsan, CEO of NOVASiC. "We look forward to providing our expertise to support the roadmap of Soitec's new, very promising product line, and to contributing to the adoption of Soitec´s smart silicon carbide solutions."

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and SmartCut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN.

About NOVASiC

NOVASiC was established in 1995 near the high tech and research center of Grenoble.

Since September 2001, NOVASiC has been operating from a new production plant designed for significantly larger output. The facilities include a class-100 clean room for wafer cleaning and final inspection where the technical team operates in shifts to better serve customer demands. Two leading venture capital firms, specialized in semiconductors and related technologies, have invested in NOVASiC : BANEXI VENTURES (BNP Paribas) and INNOVACOM(France Telecom). Since 2006, NOVASiC has been granted the ISO 9001 certification.

For more information, please visit: www.novasic.com

