Cognition Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Symposium December 7 on Dementia with Lewy Bodies and the Potential for Sigma-2 Modulation

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina (the "Company" or "Cognition"), will hold a virtual R&D symposium on December 7, 2021, from 10:00am – 12:00pm ET.



The event will feature a presentation on dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) pathology, treatment and patient burden by leaders in the DLB community. In addition, members of the Cognition management team will review the Company's plans to advance a small molecule sigma-2 (σ-2) modulator for the treatment of DLB. Speakers will include:

James E. Galvin, MD, MPH: Professor of Neurology and Director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine; Chief of Cognitive Disorder Services for Palm Beach, Florida

Angela Taylor: Senior Director of Research and Advocacy for the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA)

Lisa Ricciardi: President & CEO, Cognition Therapeutics

Anthony Caggiano, MD, PhD: Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D, Cognition Therapeutics

Mary Hamby, PhD: VP Research, Cognition Therapeutics



Registration for the event is open on the events page of the Company's website. A live webcast of the discussion and an archived recording will also be available on the events webpage.

About Dementia with Lewy Bodies

An estimated 1.4 million Americans are living with DLB, a progressive disease that accounts for approximately 5-10% of all dementia cases. DLB, has overlapping pathology and symptomology of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases, making it challenging to diagnose. DLB is caused by a build-up of a protein, α-synuclein, which forms deposits, called Lewy bodies, in the brain. Oligomers of α-synuclein are highly toxic and bind to neurons where they impair critical cellular processes, causing synaptic dysfunction and loss. Patients with DLB often experience cognitive, physical, sleep and behavioral symptoms, including hallucinations, delusions and mood changes. There are currently no disease-modifying treatments approved for DLB patients.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system, or CNS, and retina. Our goal is to develop disease modifying treatments for patients with these degenerative disorders by initially leveraging our expertise in the σ-2 (sigma-2) receptor, or S2R, which is expressed by multiple cell types, including neuronal synapses, and acts as a key regulator of cellular damage commonly associated with certain age-related degenerative diseases of the CNS and retina. We believe that targeting the S2R complex represents a mechanism that is functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "seek," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "forecast," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

info@cogrx.com

Aline Sherwood (media)

Scienta Communications

asherwood@scientapr.com

Lisa Sher (investors)

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

lsher@tiberend.com



