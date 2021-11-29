Featuring All-Star Line-up of Blockchain Experts - Blockchain World's DCS 2021: Deep-Diving into the Most Pressing Industry Challenges

By 2022, worldwide spending on blockchain solutions will reach $11.7 billion, with the global blockchain technology market estimated to $20 billion in revenue by 2024.

200 industry-leading experts in digital currencies, crypto, NFT and Blockchain technologies discussing the future of a rapidly growing global digital space.

Demonstrating innovation and foresight in April 2018, the UAE Government launched the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021, aiming to capitalize on the vast benefits of blockchain technology.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Dive into the metaverse at Blockchain World Abu Dhabi, featuring The Global Distributed Cloud Storage Summit (DCS 2021) and Helicon Studio. Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre from Dec. 15 – 17, 2021, Blockchain World brings together a team of 200 leading experts interested in advancing Blockchain technologies delving into the most detailed and relevant realms of the virtual world.

In a series of events and discussions featuring captivating keynote speeches, engaging Ted-Talk-style presentations, informative short-form presentations and insightful on-stage discussions, the summit aims to engage its audience of 20,000+ invitees from 2,000 global enterprises in current topics influencing this rapidly growing digital space.

Discover visionaries at DCS 2021, such as Oscar Clark, Chief of Curiosity at Fundamentally Games, bringing games to life and enjoying a "Fireside-Chat" with Jason Brink, President of Blockchain and Gala Games. Listen to the very best of global industry explain about key topics, including "Networking and Authentic Leadership" (Isaac Serwanga, An inspirational speaker and author) and "The Matrix Vs. The Metaverse" (Vesa, Digital artist & Speaker).

Witness engaging panel discussions bringing core real-world application of blockchain technology to the fore including:

Conscious Cities

Moderator: Niko De Jonghe, President - Blockchain Valley; Yael Tamar, Co-CEO and Founder of SolidBlock; Rico Pang, Co-Founder and Global CEO, Sanctum Global Ventures; Daven Michaels, Executive Chairman, CurrentC Power; Dereck Hoogenkamp, CEO and Founding Partner, Sanctum Assets

NFTs

Moderators: Crypto Sheikhs: Anas Bhurtun and Danosch Zahedi;

Giuseppe Moscatello, Cultural Producer and Founder of Evolve DXB; Kristel Bechara, NFT artist

The Technology of Trust and a Governed Future

Moderator: Gustavo Montero, Principal, GAM Advisory LLC; Jorge Sebastiao, Technology thought-leader and influencer; Kirill Mishanin, Co-Founder, Infodriver Capital; Dr. Jane Thomason, Co-Founder, British Blockchain and Frontier Tech Association

Commenting on this game-changing event, Adam Geri, head of the DCS Organizing Committee, said: "Interest in the Blockchain space has been growing rapidly for start-ups, entrepreneurs and legacy organizations. However, for governments and large multinationals, the situation is more challenging, hence the importance of DCS. Such events are the ideal platforms to launch discussions on ways to stir these organizations into action by identifying specific opportunities and the technical, organizational, cultural and talent changes necessary to realize new benefits."

"Abu Dhabi is on the forefront of international cities that realize the future of Blockchain and digital currencies. With DCS we are taking the discussions to a more global level with a live and on-demand format targeting 100 million online followers and 50 million+ online visitors to the event," he added.

As part of Blockchain World, the core focus of this event ranges from enterprise and government adoption of Blockchain to its diversity and social impact in a fast-changing world. The discussions will also focus on how Abu Dhabi can build a multibillion-dollar Blockchain economy or what is poised to become the new digital oil of the Middle East. Did you know for example that approximately 90 percent of the world's data in 2013 was created between 2011 and 2012 ? At the end of 2020, the virtual weight of all the information in the world was 44 zettabytes (trillion gigabytes), a figure featuring 21 zeroes!

In addition, the UAE Governments Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021 targets to evolve up to 50% of government transactions onto blockchain technologies, in order to become more efficient and cost-effective, whilst creating a faster and safer set of processes for UAE residents to engage in government services. Being able to directly interact with audiences is such a key benefit of the blockchain. By adopting this technology, the UAE government expects to save:

AED 11 billion in transactions and documents processed routinely

398 million printed documents annually

77 million work hours annually.

At the Helicon Studio witness some of our HeliconNFT Heroes in action: The Futurist, Brett King, Founder of the pioneering Neo Bank, Moven, implementing conversations about pioneers in innovation and technology; The Helicon Prince, the face of HeliconNFT himself, Tom Palmer, providing an overview of the future of play-to-earn in the Helicon World; The Investigator, Natalie Brunell, taking an up-close and personal look at three of the best lessons to be learned from Crypto Leaders.



EXPERT-STUDDED LINEUP

Structured in a way that supports meaningful interactions between speakers, experts, participants and entrepreneurs, the main conference, which will be streamed live from DCS's state-of-the-art studio, will bring together influencers, speakers, experts, and panelists from all industries breaking into the Blockchain space. The Blockchain expert-studded line-up includes Nobel Prize winner Dr. Finn Kydland, Nicole Purin (Founder and CEO Nikna Doda Films), Dr. Saifedean Ammous (Economist, Educator, Writer), Mark Van Rijmenam (Future Tech Strategist), Sacha Jafri (NFT Artist), Yael Tamer (Co-CEO and Founder), among others.

EDUCATE, ENTERTAIN, ENGAGE

True to its avant-garde nature, the DCS 2021 event has created a series of engaging activities brought to life in a state-of-the-art exhibition space consisting of several main areas where guests can interact, learn and be entertained. Guests can look forward to live demonstrations, NFT artist "meet and greet" events at the NFT art gallery, live "play and earn" competitions and gaming activations at Gaming Zone, and crypto live-trading and giveaways at Crypto Zone. They will also meet crypto companies at DeFi Zone and get first-hand experiences at master-class workshops with prominent Blockchain and bitcoin experts and consultants on several topics such as "Money vs Bitcoin," "Bitcoin for Women," "How to Use an Exchange," and more.

AN UNMISSABLE EVENT

With 20,000+ attendees, 200+ experts, 50+ leading enterprises, and 1 million+ followers expected, Blockchain World, featuring DCS 2021, is set to become a leading event in decentralized culture and innovation across the region.

Follow the latest developments on

About DCS 2021

The Global Distributed Cloud Storage Summit (DCS 2021) will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre in the UAE on Dec. 15-17, 2021. This meeting will gather relevant government departments, notable blockchain industry experts, industry investment institutions, related academic and research institutions, star project parties, and other parties together. This conference will provide the distributed storage industry with more policies, financial support, and a greater influx of human resources.

About CloudTech

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates with a subsidiary in Australia, CloudTech Group is the leader in Fintech and one of the world's leading blockchain technology groups, providing services covering every aspect of the blockchain industry. Our services range from cooperation with governments, to technical research and legal and compliance consulting.

In an effort to help establish the blockchain industry's ecosystem, we have formulated a complete industrial layout plan to explore the underlying blockchain technology.

