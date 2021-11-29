Growth: Global Probiotics Drink Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $13,814.70 Million and Rise at a Healthy CAGR of 8.5% During the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive [180 Pages] Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global probiotics drink market is predicted to garner $13,814.70 million in revenue and grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis timeframe from 2021-2028.

Covid-19 Impact on the Probiotics Drink Market

Though the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several industries, it has had a positive impact on the probiotic drink market. The deadly spread of the novel coronavirus and its rate of severity has made people become more health-conscious. This further resulted in the growing inclination of people towards consuming healthy beverages to increase their immunity and to obtain several other health benefits. All these factors have boosted the growth of the market during the period of crisis.

As per our analysts, with the increasing demand for healthy beverages, due to the rapidly increasing lifestyle diseases such as constipation, acidity, and many more, the market is expected to see remarkable growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the additional advantages of having probiotic drinks such as losing excess weight, improving mental health conditions, removing harmful toxins are further expected to bolster the growth of the market during the analysis timeframe. Besides, the development of a product portfolio such as launching new probiotics drink in different flavors is predicted to fortify the growth of the probiotics drink market over the estimated timeframe. However, the high costs of probiotics drink due to their high nutritional content and high processing cost may impede the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Segments of the Probiotics Drink Market

The report has been divided the market into different segments namely, product type, distribution channel, and region.

Product Type: Dairy-Based Probiotics Drink Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The dairy-based probiotics drink sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $7,831.90 million and is predicted to see vertical growth over the forecast period. This is mainly because of the rising demand of people for diary-based beverages to enhance their taste. Moreover, the ease of preparing these dairy-based probiotics beverages at home is further expected to amplify the growth of the probiotics drinks market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Distribution Channel: Offline Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The offline sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $12,193.70 million and is estimated to have a steady growth during the estimated timeframe. This is mainly due to the presence of a large number of shopping stores worldwide. In addition, the availability of different products and flavors of probiotics drinks in supermarkets and the facility of picking products of your own choice instantly are the factors predicted to augment the growth of the probiotics drink market sub-segment throughout the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region Anticipated to Hold Maximum Share of the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to generate a revenue of $4,420.70 million over the forecast time period. This is mainly because of the strong presence of major probiotics drink-producing countries in this region. Furthermore, the rising inclination of people towards consumption of healthy beverages because of their health consciousness is further predicted to fuel the regional growth of the probiotics drink market over the analysis period.

Top 10 Major Key Players in the Probiotics Drink Market

1. Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

2. Danone S.A.

3. PepsiCo

4. NextFoods

5. Harmless Harvest

6. Bio-K Plus International Inc

7. Fonterra Co-operative Group

8. Nestle SA

9. Lifeway Foods, Inc.

10. Chobani, LLC

These players are working on the development of various new strategies such as product development, merger and acquisitions, and many more to gain the leading positions in the global industry.

For instance, in May 2020, DuPont Nutrition, a world leader of innovative and sustainable solutions of food, health, and pharma, and Biosciences, a renowned official journal of the American Institute of Biological Sciences, has announced their collaboration with Natural Marketing Institute, A leading custom research, and consulting services provider. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to increase the usage of probiotics across the U.S, Italian and Chinese consumers.

