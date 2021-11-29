 Skip to main content

TopBuild to Participate in Fireside Chat at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 29, 2021 6:45am   Comments
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the North American construction industry, announced that John Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, and Rob Kuhns, Vice President and Controller, will participate in a live fireside chat at Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, December 2nd at 2:00 p.m. CT.

The 45-minute presentation will be webcast. To listen to the live webcast select the link below or go to TopBuild's website at www.topbuild.com. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the presentation ends.

https://wsw.com/webcast/stph32/bld/1652040 [wsw.com]

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the North American construction industry. We provide insulation solutions and building material installation services through TruTeam which has approximately 235 branches. We distribute building insulation and building product materials for the residential and commercial end-markets through Service Partners and mechanical insulation and other specialty products for the commercial and industrial end-markets through Distribution International. Our specialty distribution network encompasses 175 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801


