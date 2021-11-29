CDMO Market to Reach USD 278.98 Billion by 2026 | CDMO Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast

Pune, India, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global " CDMO Market " size is projected to reach USD 278.98 billion by the end of 2026. Mergers and acquisitions are a growing trend among major companies across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service {By CMO (API, Finished Product {Solid Dosage Forms, Injectables, and Others}, and Packaging)} {By CRO (Discovery, Preclinical, Clinical Trial, and Laboratory Services)} and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 130.80 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Industry Developments:

February 2019: Jubilant Biosys collaborated with Sanofi to develop small molecule inhibitors for in the CNS therapeutic area.





Report Overview:

The CDMO Market is segmented on the basis of factors such as service and geographies. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals. The report highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.





Recipharm AB Introduces New Fully Integrated Service Platform

Accounting to the huge potential held by CDMOs, several companies are looking to invest more in the development of newer products. The huge investments have yielded a few exceptional products in recent years. In May 2019, Recipharm AB announced the launch of a fully integrated service platform for inhalation products. This will include the early stages of the products including the pre-clinical trials to the commercialization of the products. Recipharm's latest product will generate huge sales and subsequently high revenues for the company. This will not just benefit the company, but will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Register Highest CAGR; Increasing Company Collaborations Will Aid Growth of the Regional Market

The report analyses the ongoing CDMO market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific will register the highest CAGR in the coming years driven by the increasing number of company collaborations and mergers in several countries across the world. The market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years, owing to the presence of several well-established companies. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 48.72 billion in 2018 and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.





List of companies profiled in the report:

Catalent, Inc

Baxter

Vetter

Recipharm AB

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon)

Unither

DPT LABORATORIES LTD.

NextPharma Technologies

Others





