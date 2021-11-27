 Skip to main content

ALFI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Alfi, Inc. on Behalf of Alfi Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
November 27, 2021 5:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Alfi, Inc. ("Alfi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ALF) on behalf of Alfi stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Alfi has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 28, 2021, Alfi disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[o]n October 22, 2021, the Board of Directors (the ‘Board') of Alfi, Inc. (the ‘Company') placed each of Paul Pereira, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis McIntosh, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Charles Pereira, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, on paid administrative leave and authorized an independent internal investigation regarding certain corporate transactions and other matters."

On this news, Alfi's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 29, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alfi shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


