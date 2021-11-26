 Skip to main content

Etrion Board Update

Globe Newswire  
November 26, 2021
GENEVA, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation ("Etrion" or the "Company") (OMX: ETX) announces that following the recent sale of all the Company's solar assets and the return of capital to shareholders, Henrika Frykman will be stepping down from the Board of Directors effective November 30th, 2021.

Aksel Azrak, Chairman of the Board, commented, "On behalf of the Board members I want to take this opportunity to thank Henrika for her invaluable leadership and contributions as a board member for the past three years."

About Etrion

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol "ETX". Etrion's largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company's shares directly and through various trusts.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: +41 22 715 20 90

This information is information that Etrion Corporation is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 11:05 CET on November 26, 2021.


