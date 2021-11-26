Akero Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Thursday December 2 at 3:30 p.m. E.T.



A live webcast of the Company fireside chat will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company's website.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is a differentiated Fc-FGF21 fusion protein that has been engineered to mimic the balanced biological activity profile of native FGF21, an endogenous hormone that alleviates cellular stress and regulates metabolism throughout the body. EFX is designed to offer convenient once-weekly subcutaneous dosing. The consistency and magnitude of observed effects position EFX to be a potentially best-in-class medicine, if approved, for treatment of NASH. EFX is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials: the HARMONY study in pre-cirrhotic patients with F2/F3 fibrosis and the SYMMETRY study in compensated cirrhotic (F4) patients. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at www.akerotx.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Christina Tartaglia

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212.362.1200

christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

Media Contact:

650.487.6488

media@akerotx.com



