TAAT™ Becomes an Official Supplier of H.T. Hackney, One of the Largest U.S. Wholesale Distributors

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE:TAAT) (OTCQX:TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the "Company" or "TAAT™") is pleased to announce that it has become an official supplier of the H.T. Hackney Company ("H.T. Hackney"), who is one of the largest U.S. wholesale distributors with revenues of USD $3.9 billion1 and a network of more than 20,000 retail locations in 22 states2. On Monday, November 22, 2021, H.T. Hackney issued a purchase order for 168 TAAT™ countertop displays and over 1,000 cartons of TAAT™ for the initial chain-wide placement of the product in Par Mar Stores; who operates numerous points of sale in Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania including convenience stores in gas stations under national banners such as Amoco, British Petroleum (BP), Shell, and Sunoco3.



TAAT™ and H.T. Hackney are presently coordinating in-store activation strategies with an objective of converting smokers aged 21+ from purchasing tobacco cigarettes to purchasing TAAT™ Original, Smooth, or Menthol instead at Par Mar Stores. As of this writing, TAAT™ is to be on the shelves of Par Mar Stores in Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania by approximately Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Furthermore, the Company believes TAAT™ could perform especially well in Par Mar Stores located in the state of West Virginia, as this market has the highest cigarette use rate among adults in all of the United States at 23.8%4 (approximately 70% higher than the national average of 14%5).

Setti Coscarella, Chief Executive Officer of TAAT™ commented, "We have been in discussions with H.T. Hackney for some time now, and we are most pleased to have signed a distribution contract with them after demonstrating the consistent product quality of TAAT™, impressive results from laboratory tests, and our ability to reliably fill large orders on a regular basis. From the beginning of our dialogue with H.T. Hackney, I knew that their team has world-class expertise in the tobacco category, which has been instrumental to their success in distributing established tobacco cigarette brands in nearly two dozen states. We are very happy about the first placement of TAAT™ in Par Mar Stores and the associated order of more than 1,000 cartons as an initial delivery. Through Par Mar Stores, TAAT™ will be introduced to the state of West Virginia for the first time, which we see as a key strategic market for TAAT™ as a nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternative to tobacco cigarettes. We look forward to seeing the initial performance of TAAT™ in Par Mar Stores beginning in December, as we work with H.T. Hackney to seek additional chain placement opportunities in its 20,000-store network."

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

