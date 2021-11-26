 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2021 Best Commercial Broker of the Year Award - Stephen Thomas HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc. is 2021 Award Recipient

Globe Newswire  
November 26, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 24, 2021, Mortgage Awards of Excellence named Stephen Thomas, HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc. the winner of Best Commercial Mortgage Broker of the Year at 2021 Mortgage Awards of Excellence. The award recognizes achievement and the pursuit of distinction in Canada's mortgage industry.

"To win the Best Commercial Broker Award in the pandemic year is extra special," says Stephen Thomas, Founder & CEO at HALO Advisory. "Commercial lending, the way we do business, even the way we use commercial real estate has forever changed and we were fortunate to help so many clients survive or thrive and get through the roller coaster that was commercial real estate and commercial lending in 2020/2021. We saw a lot of incredible and heart breaking stories in this campaign and the 2021 MAE will go down in the record books as the year the future of commercial brokering arrived.

"This is an incredible achievement in any year," says Daniel Joseph, Director of Broker Relations at CMI Canadian Mortgages "but particularly in light of how difficult the last year has been"

The Best Commercial Mortgage Broker Award is presented to an accomplished mortgage professional who deals exclusively in Commercial Mortgages and has built and exemplary business in this field. This year's recipient has completed complex transactions that requires specialized knowledge and expert insights into commercial business transactions, including a thorough understanding of commercial real estate and borrowing needs.

The 2021 Mortgage Awards were hosted virtually and lived streamed on Facebook.

HALO Advisory: HALO Advisory is a leading commercial finance company in Canada and consist of HALO Advisory Inc. and HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc., license number 13348. HALO provides business advisory and commercial mortgage services to small and medium sized commercial real estate developers, commercial property, and commercial business owners across Canada.

Stephen Thomas
HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc.
647 948 5837
info@haloadvisory.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72aea708-8bf1-4781-8c9f-a184e9c033c7


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com