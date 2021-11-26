2021 Best Commercial Broker of the Year Award - Stephen Thomas HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc. is 2021 Award Recipient

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 24, 2021, Mortgage Awards of Excellence named Stephen Thomas, HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc. the winner of Best Commercial Mortgage Broker of the Year at 2021 Mortgage Awards of Excellence. The award recognizes achievement and the pursuit of distinction in Canada's mortgage industry.



"To win the Best Commercial Broker Award in the pandemic year is extra special," says Stephen Thomas, Founder & CEO at HALO Advisory. "Commercial lending, the way we do business, even the way we use commercial real estate has forever changed and we were fortunate to help so many clients survive or thrive and get through the roller coaster that was commercial real estate and commercial lending in 2020/2021. We saw a lot of incredible and heart breaking stories in this campaign and the 2021 MAE will go down in the record books as the year the future of commercial brokering arrived.

"This is an incredible achievement in any year," says Daniel Joseph, Director of Broker Relations at CMI Canadian Mortgages "but particularly in light of how difficult the last year has been"

The Best Commercial Mortgage Broker Award is presented to an accomplished mortgage professional who deals exclusively in Commercial Mortgages and has built and exemplary business in this field. This year's recipient has completed complex transactions that requires specialized knowledge and expert insights into commercial business transactions, including a thorough understanding of commercial real estate and borrowing needs.

The 2021 Mortgage Awards were hosted virtually and lived streamed on Facebook.

HALO Advisory: HALO Advisory is a leading commercial finance company in Canada and consist of HALO Advisory Inc. and HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc., license number 13348. HALO provides business advisory and commercial mortgage services to small and medium sized commercial real estate developers, commercial property, and commercial business owners across Canada.



