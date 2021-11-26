Icanic Brands Provides Update on LEEF Holdings Inc. Acquisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE:ICAN, OTCQB:ICNAF) ("Icanic Brands" or the "Company"), a multi-state brand operator of premium cannabis brands in California and Nevada, is pleased to provide an update on the LEEF Holdings, Inc. acquisition. The Company previously announced the LOI agreement on August 31st, 2021 in an all-stock transaction.



The Company and LEEF Holdings, Inc. have been working diligently to provide all necessary materials to prepare for the closing of the transaction. It is anticipated a definitive agreement will be entered into by December 31st, 2021.

About Icanic Brands Company, Inc.



Icanic Brands Company, Inc. is a leading cannabis branded products manufacturer based in California & Nevada, the largest and most competitive cannabis markets in the world. The company's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that starts with manufacturing high-quality products delivering consistent experiences.

About Ganja Gold

Ganja Gold, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE:ICAN, OTCQB:ICNAF), is the premier brand of infused pre-rolls in the state. Ganja Gold focuses on using only the best available flower and concentrates with state of the art proprietary technology to create connoisseur level pre-rolls unseen in the marketplace. With our flagship Tarantula™, Ganja Gold continues to set the bar in quality and experience.

ICANIC BRANDS COMPANY INC.

Per: "Brandon Kou"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Icanic Brands, please contact the Company at:

Email: ir@icaninc.com

Phone: (778)999-4226

