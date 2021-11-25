 Skip to main content

Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
November 25, 2021 11:00am   Comments
MONTRÉAL, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, December 9, 2021, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.

  FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
       
  Date : Thursday, December 9, 2021
  Time : 4:15 PM
  Dial-in numbers : 1-438-793-6811 or 1-888-440-2149
  Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors 
       
  CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
       
  Availability dates : December 9 (7:30 PM) to December 23 (11:59 PM)
  Access telephone numbers : 1-647-362-9199 or 1-800-770-2030
  Access code : 1967132
       
       
  2022 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
       
  1st quarter : Tuesday, March 8, 2022
  2nd quarter : Wednesday, June 8, 2022
  3rd quarter : Wednesday, September 7, 2022
  4th quarter : Tuesday, December 13, 2022
       

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc


Primary Logo

